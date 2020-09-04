HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (CVE:HPQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.53. HPQ Silicon Resources shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,120,623 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million and a PE ratio of -76.67.

About HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ)

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

