Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.41. 17,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $431.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

