Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $426.71

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $426.71 and last traded at $425.54, with a volume of 4547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.89 and its 200-day moving average is $370.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

