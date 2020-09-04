Humaniq Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $187,360.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00119697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00200648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.01525123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00180102 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.