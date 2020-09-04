Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

