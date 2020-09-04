Iconic (ICON) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Iconic has a market cap of $1,920.86 and $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001870 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

