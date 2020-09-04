ILCOIN (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $526,618.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, C-CEX, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

