iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Raised to $12.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

IMBI opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.77.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.83% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iMedia Brands stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.44% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

