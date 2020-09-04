Incent Price Reaches $0.0376 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $7,389.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00119458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00202464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.01532116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00178592 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

