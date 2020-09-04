Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €96.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.62 ($117.20).

DHER stock opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €96.30 and its 200 day moving average is €82.60.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

