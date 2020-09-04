InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $13.83 on Monday. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $67,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,560.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.