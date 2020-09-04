Insider Buying: CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Acquires $75,040.00 in Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Joseph N. Headlee purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in CB Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 34,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.