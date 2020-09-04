Insider Buying: HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Acquires $27,710.00 in Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HomeStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

