Insider Buying: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Acquires $29,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00.
  • On Thursday, August 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 5,692 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $8,367.24.
  • On Friday, August 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $102,612.15.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.39 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit