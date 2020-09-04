Insider Buying: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Purchases $18,000.00 in Stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 5,692 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $8,367.24.

On Friday, August 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $102,612.15.

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 232,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,997. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

