Insider Selling: CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Sells $23,129.08 in Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $23,129.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,449.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDK Global stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

