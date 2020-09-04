Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells $508,950.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 677,734 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 2,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 477,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

