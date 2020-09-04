Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Sells $6,966,095.22 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Giovani Twigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $381.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

