Insider Selling: Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $93,367.86 in Stock

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.71. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $19,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,328,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

