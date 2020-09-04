Insider Selling: Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director Sells $142,523.01 in Stock

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

