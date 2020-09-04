Insider Selling: Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $365,400.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PFGC opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

