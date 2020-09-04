Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $62,430.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huw M. Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Huw M. Nash sold 913 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $20,460.33.

STOK stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $949.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

