Insider Selling: TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $1,233,210.00 in Stock

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TJX opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41, a PEG ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

