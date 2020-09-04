Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $3,228,346.24 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24.

UNH stock opened at $316.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

