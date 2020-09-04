Insider Selling: US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells 2,105 Shares of Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Joel Gard sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $20,060.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 6,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,251. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

