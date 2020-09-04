INT (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $382,978.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.02 or 0.05607061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

