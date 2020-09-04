Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 264,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

