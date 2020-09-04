Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.89. 110,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

