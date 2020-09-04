Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $7.11 on Friday, hitting $422.86. 26,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.55 and a 200 day moving average of $373.31. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

