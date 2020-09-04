Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $740,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.52. 239,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

