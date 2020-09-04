Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,454,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.25. 156,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

