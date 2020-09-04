Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 387,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,785. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

