Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. 482,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

