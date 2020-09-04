Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. 281,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,391. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

