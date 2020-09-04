Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.96. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 7,659 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,204.94, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

