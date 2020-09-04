International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Major Shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum Purchases 1,042,201 Shares of Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,042,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,919. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.