Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.68. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0258 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

