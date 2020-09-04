Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.52

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.52 and last traded at $149.52, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

