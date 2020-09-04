InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ICMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

