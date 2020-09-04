Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $16,861.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,664.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

