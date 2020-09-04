Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $16,861.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,664.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
