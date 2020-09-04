Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

