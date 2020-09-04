Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 369.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.