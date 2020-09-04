iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.05

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOA)

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

