iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. 911,945 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

