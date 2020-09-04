iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.56

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 447376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,913.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

