iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,599 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,079. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.