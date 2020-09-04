Jeremy M. Levin Purchases 8,488 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OVID stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 390,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.