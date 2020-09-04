Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Cap of $573,288.83

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $573,288.83 and $15,515.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00119360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00047839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00198285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01538671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00179995 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,499,112,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

