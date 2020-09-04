Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 510,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.23. The company has a market cap of $405.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.