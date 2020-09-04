Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.